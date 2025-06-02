QV Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,730 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Edward Jones raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.48.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

