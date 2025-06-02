First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2,086.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

