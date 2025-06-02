LVW Advisors LLC Sells 7,576 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FNDF opened at $38.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.