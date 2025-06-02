AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in May

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AAC Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AACAY opened at $4.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.01.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Sensor and Semiconductor Products, and other products segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.