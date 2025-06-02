adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $124.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.59. adidas has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

adidas Increases Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that adidas will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.7565 per share. This is an increase from adidas’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Baird R W upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised adidas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on adidas

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.