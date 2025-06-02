Streamr Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $15.95 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105,031.69 or 1.00642975 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104,601.07 or 1.00118456 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,205,023,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,143,103,853 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

