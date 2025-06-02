QV Investors Inc. Sells 7,149 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

QV Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 2.0% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of BAM stock opened at $56.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 124.11%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.