Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 1.5% – What’s Next?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.60 and last traded at $72.56. Approximately 11,654,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,822,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dbs Bank downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

