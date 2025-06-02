Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.0% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 1.3%

DFAE stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.96.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

