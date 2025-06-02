180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $9,359,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $79.25 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

