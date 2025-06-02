NBC Securities Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 101,634.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 134,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 113,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 294,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8%

Medtronic stock opened at $83.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.19. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.