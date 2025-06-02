Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,785 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned 0.40% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 53,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTRI opened at $13.63 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Further Reading

