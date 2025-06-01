Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expands By 132.0%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the April 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Tosoh Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.55 on Friday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.
Tosoh Company Profile
