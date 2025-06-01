Short Interest in Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Expands By 132.0%

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,200 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the April 30th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tosoh Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $13.55 on Friday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

