Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,605,426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $326,959,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,038.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,610,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,565,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 694.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.