Gold Stocks To Research – May 29th

Robinhood Markets, Cadence Design Systems, Coca-Cola, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Newmont are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or sale of gold. They provide investors with exposure to the price movements of gold while also reflecting each company’s operational performance and costs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

HOOD traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,434,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,475,887. Robinhood Markets has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $67.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $5.45 on Thursday, hitting $283.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,507,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,970. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.85. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.19. 4,456,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,652,826. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.65. 2,236,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,556,306. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 4,412,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,102,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. Newmont has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

