Best Luxury Goods Stocks To Consider – May 29th

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the seven Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of companies that design, produce, and sell high-end, often designer-branded products—such as fashion, accessories, watches, jewelry, and fine wines—targeted at affluent consumers. These stocks typically command premium valuations thanks to strong brand loyalty, pricing power, and high profit margins. While they can be more resilient during economic slowdowns, they remain sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment and global economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYT stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,707. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.61. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ:REAL traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. RealReal has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $631.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Riskified stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 472,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,814. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $806.85 million, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

SLRC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $912.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.75.

