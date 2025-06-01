Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,088,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,164,000 after acquiring an additional 817,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,145,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

FNDF opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.20.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

