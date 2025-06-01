Bowman & Co S.C. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $21.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $21.72.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

