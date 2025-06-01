GAMMA Investing LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 3,609.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,626,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502,147 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,579,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,467,267 shares during the period. Climber Capital SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,536,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,064,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 220,335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,892,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 194,695 shares during the period. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,524,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPSB opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.