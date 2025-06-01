Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,956,000 after buying an additional 129,192 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after buying an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $214.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.