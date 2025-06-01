NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.09 and a 200-day moving average of $206.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NXPI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $229.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.22.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

