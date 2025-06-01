Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells 6,291 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) COO Walter Noot sold 6,291 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $190,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $49.16.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $249.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $687,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 46.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 59,535 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 82.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

