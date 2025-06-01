Small Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 29th

AltC Acquisition, SharpLink Gaming, Spring Valley Acquisition, Navitas Semiconductor, and Quantum Computing are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose total market capitalization typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. Because they belong to smaller, less mature firms, they often offer higher growth potential but also come with greater volatility and liquidity risk compared to mid-cap or large-cap stocks. Investors may include small-caps in their portfolios seeking diversification and the possibility of outsized long-term returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $55.24. 34,571,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. AltC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded up $51.96 on Thursday, hitting $81.12. 17,898,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,372. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of Spring Valley Acquisition stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 24,672,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NVTS stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,279,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,449,634. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. Navitas Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 38,445,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 3.74. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

