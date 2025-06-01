GAMMA Investing LLC Has $158.11 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8,016.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $158,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

