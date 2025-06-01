Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 11,265 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,813,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,126,000 after acquiring an additional 571,873 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,600,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1,181.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,285 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,220,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,540 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a 200 day moving average of $114.75. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.72 and a 12 month high of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

