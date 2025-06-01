MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 213 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $436.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $373.99 and its 200 day moving average is $375.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

