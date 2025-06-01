KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in KLA by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA stock opened at $749.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $700.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.29.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.58.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

