Mechanics Bank Trust Department Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DIA opened at $422.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.03. The stock has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

