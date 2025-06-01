Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Sector 10, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Sector 10 shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Sector 10 Price Performance
Sector 10 Company Profile
Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sector 10
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Sector 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sector 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.