Iowa State Bank Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 258,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,492 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,284,862 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,296,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 14,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

