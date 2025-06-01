Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,886,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a market capitalization of $372.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

