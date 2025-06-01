Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 100 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James lowered their price target on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. CIBC started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.38. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

