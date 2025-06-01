Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $609.07.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $667.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $550.95. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $671.24. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $800,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,151.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,740,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,653 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $619,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,183 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

