Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $45.43

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of FLR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
Featured Stories
