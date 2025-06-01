Brokerages Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $45.43

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLR. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Get Fluor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fluor Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fluor by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLR opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.43. Fluor has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.