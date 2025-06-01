AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,067 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Netflix by 18.8% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 51.9% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,215.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $975.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total transaction of $469,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 298 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,138.00, for a total value of $339,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $35,972,180. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

