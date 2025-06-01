AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGBL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,751,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 439,417 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,110,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Balanced ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Trading Down 0.1%

CGBL stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Balanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.