Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $210.85 and last traded at $210.83, with a volume of 151838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Credicorp Trading Up 1.0%

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $10.9577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credicorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAP. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

See Also

