Waycross Investment Management Co Raises Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Waycross Investment Management Co grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Waycross Investment Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Waycross Investment Management Co’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,140 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,870,000 after acquiring an additional 819,640 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75.

