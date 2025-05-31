Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 636.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EFA opened at $88.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

