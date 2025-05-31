iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000.

iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of BATS:XVV opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.04. iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

About iShares ESG Select Screened S&P 500 ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

