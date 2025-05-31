Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $144,091,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 112,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $512.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.04 and a 200-day moving average of $503.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

