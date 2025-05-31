Rothschild Investment LLC Sells 271 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rothschild Investment LLC decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $209.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.76. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $212.91.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Allstate declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

