Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 5,382 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 2.2% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,735,000 after buying an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,234,000 after buying an additional 6,174,281 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,296,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $212.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.30. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

