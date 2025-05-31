Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 238 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

