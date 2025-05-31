Avondale Wealth Management Trims Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Avondale Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 718,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,268,000 after purchasing an additional 117,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DUHP opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

