Avondale Wealth Management Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.63 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

