Rothschild Investment LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $103,437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,901,701 shares of company stock worth $370,407,533. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $140.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.95.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.5%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.84 billion, a PE ratio of 666.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $133.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.06.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

