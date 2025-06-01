Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,014,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $309,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,897,000. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $110.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.58.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

