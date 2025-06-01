ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ UCYB traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $56.65. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average is $50.19. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $61.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

