Peoples Bank KS Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

